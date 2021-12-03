Man arrested for misbehaving with 4-year-old girl

A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and misbehaving with a minor girl, police sources said here on Friday.

The four-year-old girl's father complained to police that on December 2, his wife called him and said that their daughter was missing. They searched for the girl near their home but in vain, they said.

Later, when the complainant and his friend were searching for the child at some nearby places, they found her with the accused who allegedly sexually misbehaved with her.

The complainant took his daughter into his hands and questioned the accused, an auto driver, about the incident and reached home. He narrated the incident to his wife who called police who arrested the accused, the sources said.

