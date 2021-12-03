Left Menu

Sylvester Stallone unveils art retrospective in Germany featuring his work

Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone today unveiled the largest-ever retrospective of his paintings in western Germany for which he made a trip to Hagen.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-12-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 22:57 IST
Sylvester Stallone unveils art retrospective in Germany featuring his work
Sylvester Stallone (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone today unveiled the largest-ever retrospective of his paintings in western Germany for which he made a trip to Hagen. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 'Rocky' actor opened 'Sylvester Stallone: The Magic of Being', an exhibition at the Osthaus Museum Hagen, which will run through till February 20. There he said, "You know, maybe I should have been a painter. It sure would have meant a lot less stress."

Stallone has had a few public exhibits of his art in the past, including a 2013 exhibition at the State Russian Museum in St. Petersburg and a 2015 show at the Musee d'Art Moderne et d'Art Contemporain in Nice, France. However, the Hagen show is by far the most comprehensive, tracing Stallone's entire oeuvre, from the late sixties until today.

"It's an amazing honor to have my work hanging here, next to some of the greatest artists in the world," said Stallone, adding, "This gallery world is still a very new world for me." Stallone began painting at an early age, inspired by the experimental work of "action painters" like Jackson Pollack and Willem de Kooning, whose influence can be clearly seen in the earlier works on display here, which he signed 'Mike Stallone'.

"I used to sell them for USD 5 to get bus fare" he recalled. It was only when these first works didn't sell that Stallone turned to writing and began his acting career. But there are strong thematic links between Stallone's acting and his art. Several of his paintings are 'Rambo' and 'Rocky' themed, exploring his most famous on-screen characters and the impact they have had on popular culture.

'Rocky', in fact, was a painting before it was a film. In his 1975 work 'Finding Rocky', Stallone explored the character of an underdog boxer who gets one chance to make it big. "The elephant in the room is why show celebrity art? Is it about the art or about the celebrity?" said Mathias Rastorfer of the Gmurzynska Gallery in St. Moritz, who helped curate the Hagen exhibit.

He continued, "I remember people asking the same question when we first showed Karl Lagerfeld's art. Now every art museum in the world wants to show Largerfeld's work...It will be the same with Stallone." As per The Hollywood Reporter, despite the belated recognition of his painting talents, Stallone has no plans to give up his day job. He recently released his director's cut of 'Rocky IV [Rocky vs. Drago]' and is currently shooting the fourth 'Expendables' film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
2
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
3
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

 United States
4
A new exoplanet: meet GJ 367b, an iron planet smaller and denser than Earth

A new exoplanet: meet GJ 367b, an iron planet smaller and denser than Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021