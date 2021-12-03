Left Menu

Karan Johar enjoys night out with 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem' cast members Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt

Filmmaker Karan Johar, on Friday evening shared pictures with actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the cast members of his upcoming directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 23:15 IST
Ranveer SIngh, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Filmmaker Karan Johar, on Friday evening shared pictures with actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the cast members of his upcoming directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Karan took to his Instagram handle and shared some stills from their night out shenanigans in Delhi and the trio looked fashionable.

In the photos, which were captioned, "Rocky and Rani on a night out! #rockyaurranikipremkahani #day56 of shoot !! #delhishenanigans," Alia, Ranveer, and Karan could be seen all decked up in stylish coats and all set to chill at the night. The romantic drama, which also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi, is being produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

It has been written by Shashank Khaitan, Ishita Moitra and Sumit Roy. Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim is working as an assistant director on the film. 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' is scheduled to hit theatres on February 10, 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

