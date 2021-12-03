Left Menu

Ranbir Kapoor plays with fire, BTS picture from 'Brahmastra' goes viral

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, on Friday, dropped a hint that the release date of the highly anticipated film will be unveiled soon.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-12-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 23:28 IST
Ranbir Kapoor's BTS picture from Brahmastra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, on Friday, dropped a hint that the release date of the highly anticipated film will be unveiled soon. Taking to Instagram, Ayan wrote, "TheTimeFeelsRight Two and a half years ago, I started this Instagram journey, with Brahmastra's Release a few months away. Then, we needed more time to perfect the movie. Then, I fell off Instagram. Then, the world stopped for a while. Through all of this, every single day, Brahmastra has been ON! Growing with all the love and dedication it has needed ! Waiting patiently for its Time."

Alongside the emotional note, Ayan shared a BTS picture of the film's leading hero Ranbir Kapoor. In the image, Ranbir can be seen sporting a rugged look while he seems to have a superpower in his hand. One can also see a burning flame in the background. "That Time is Here. The Time to start sharing Brahmastra. The Time to launch something from Brahmastra. The Time for 'another', but this time - Final Release Date! And to do it all, in a way, that's as exciting and as special as the movie experience, we have given our lives to create! Really really soon," Ayan added.

'Brahmastra', which has been envisioned as a trilogy, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

