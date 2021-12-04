New Mexico prosecutor raises possibility of criminal charges in 'Rust' shooting
Some of the people who handled guns on the set of Western movie "Rust" featuring Alec Baldwin may face criminal charges after the fatal shooting of a cinematographer during the filming, a New Mexico district attorney said on Friday. "Everyone involved in the handling and use of firearms on the set had a duty to behave in a manner such that the safety of others was protected," New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement.
"Certain individuals may be criminally culpable for his/her actions and/or inactions on the set of Rust," she said, adding that she had yet to make a decision on charges.