Left Menu

New Mexico prosecutor raises possibility of criminal charges in 'Rust' shooting

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2021 02:41 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 02:41 IST
New Mexico prosecutor raises possibility of criminal charges in 'Rust' shooting

Some of the people who handled guns on the set of Western movie "Rust" featuring Alec Baldwin may face criminal charges after the fatal shooting of a cinematographer during the filming, a New Mexico district attorney said on Friday. "Everyone involved in the handling and use of firearms on the set had a duty to behave in a manner such that the safety of others was protected," New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement.

"Certain individuals may be criminally culpable for his/her actions and/or inactions on the set of Rust," she said, adding that she had yet to make a decision on charges.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
2
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

 United States
3
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
4
A new exoplanet: meet GJ 367b, an iron planet smaller and denser than Earth

A new exoplanet: meet GJ 367b, an iron planet smaller and denser than Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021