Rob Schneider joins cast of indie crime drama 'Dead Wrong'

Actor-comedian Rob Schneider, best known for starring in films ''Wrong Missy'', ''Grown Ups'' and ''Big Daddy'', is the latest addition to the cast of writer-director Rick Bieber's independent crime drama ''Dead Wrong''.

The movie also features actors Cress Williams, Katrina Bowden, Derek Smith, Chelsea Debo, Rosalie Ward, Chet Hanks and Joshua Bitton.

According to Deadline, the film is based on author KE Clark's novel ''Deadly Instinct''.

The story follows Billy Evans (Smith), a narcissist of psychotic proportions who, blinded with jealousy over the wealth accumulated by his best friend and local mob boss (Hanks), schemes to steal his infant son to obtain a multi-million dollar settlement from the hospital's insurance company. ''In so doing, he ignites a chain reaction that overwhelms the lives of his now suicidal wife (Bowden), her nymphomaniacal younger sister (Debo) with whom he's having an affair, a deeply indebted gambling and alcoholic lawyer (Schneider), a Brooklyn born bookmaker/pimp/murderer (Bitton), a rural ex-con (Shields) seeking redemption from his angelic wife (Ward) and a hard-nosed insurance investigator (Williams),'' the plotline reads.

Beiber is producing the film, while Kenneth Clark is executive producing alongside Richard Simeone.

The project is currently in production in Los Angeles.

