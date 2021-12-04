Left Menu

Priyanka Sarkar, Arjun Chakraborty injured as biker hits them while shooting for web series

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-12-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 11:44 IST
Priyanka Sarkar, Arjun Chakraborty injured as biker hits them while shooting for web series
  • Country:
  • India

Bengali film actors Priyanka Sarkar and Arjun Chakraborty were injured when a biker hit them while they were shooting for a web series in the New Town area, police said on Saturday.

The biker escaped after the accident which took place at around 11.30 pm near the Eco Park in New Town on Friday night, an officer said.

''The accident happened late Friday night, when a biker broke the cordon and sped into the area where shooting for a web series was on and hit the actors,'' the police officer said.

Priyanka was first rushed to a nearby hospital and then shifted to another hospital on the EM Bypass area, he said.

Priyanka sustained injuries in her legs and waist and may undergo a surgery on Saturday, an official at the hospital said.

According to the officer, Arjun was discharged after preliminary treatment.

A search has been launched to nab the biker, the officer added .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
4
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021