Deepika Padukone heads to Hyderabad for Nag Ashwin's 'Project K'

Superstar Deepika Padukone has headed to Hyderbad for the shooting of Nag Ashwin's upcoming film 'Project K', co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-12-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 13:28 IST
Deepika Padukone (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Superstar Deepika Padukone has headed to Hyderbad for the shooting of Nag Ashwin's upcoming film 'Project K', co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. Looking every bit like the superstar she is, Deepika sported a cropped lavender blazer-pant set and looked stunning as ever. She teamed up her outfit with silver high heels and a bun.

Tentatively titled 'Project K', the movie is a mega canvas, pan India project that's been in the news ever since its announcement. Deepika joins the team of the multi-lingual on the massive set constructed at Ramoji Filmcity as she forays into the sci-fi genre with 'Project K', touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time. (ANI)

