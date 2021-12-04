Left Menu

Manoj Bajpayee, Naseeruddin Shah, Hansal Mehta win big at Asian Academy Creative Awards 2021

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 14:21 IST
Manoj Bajpayee, Naseeruddin Shah, Hansal Mehta win big at Asian Academy Creative Awards 2021
Actors Manoj Bajpayee, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkana Sen Sharma and filmmaker Hansal Mehta have bagged the top honours at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2021.

The awards gala, held on Thursday and Friday in Singapore, honoured people in the creative field working across various platforms from different countries of the Asia-Pacific region.

From India, Bajpayee bagged the best actor award for his nuanced performance of Srikant Tiwari in Amazon Prime Video series “The Family Man 2”.

Sen Sharma won best actress award for her portrayal of Bharti Mondal in ''Geeli Puchhi'' segment of Netflix anthology “Ajeeb Daastaans''.

Mehta registered two wins with his hit show ''Scam 1992'' -- best drama series and best direction.

The crime drama series, featuring Pratik Gandhi in the lead role, is based on the 1992 Harshad Mehta stock market scam.

Taking to Twitter, Mehta thanked his entire team of “Scam 1992”.

''Two awards for #Scam1992 in the #AsianAcademyCreativeAwards, India for Best Drama Series and Best Direction. We now go on to represent India at the Grand Finale in December. Thank you amazing team #Scam1992, my co-director, and son @JaiHMehta @nairsameer @ApplauseSocial @SonyLIV,'' he wrote.

Shah was honoured with best supporting actor for Amazon Prime Video series ''Bandish Bandits'', in which he played a veteran classical musician.

Amazon original ''Mirzapur'' season two won in the best original programme by a streamer/OTT category. The show's creator Puneet Krishna dedicated the award to actor Bramhaswaroop Mishra, who was found dead in his flat in suburban Versova on Thursday afternoon. He played the role of Lalit in the show.

''A heartfelt thanks to every actor and every person working extremely hard behind the camera to make Mirzapur a memorable viewing experience for the audiences. Thank you, Asian Academy Creative Awards, for recognizing our efforts. ''We would like to dedicate this award to Brahma Mishra, one of the most talented actors that we have worked with, and only wish that he was here to share this moment with us,'' Krishna said in a statement.

Amruta Subhash was awarded best actress in supporting role category for playing Lily, a bar dancer in, ''Bombay Begums''.

''My First International Award!Thank you to my team,” Subhash wrote on Twitter.

Filmmaker Umesh Bisht's ''Pagglait'' also bagged two awards -- the best original screenplay and the best sound awards.

