Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut visits Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut went to Vrindavan on Saturday for darshan of Thakur Banke Bihari Ji and offered prayers.

ANI | Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-12-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 15:18 IST
Kangana Ranaut visits Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan
Kangana Ranaut (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut went to Vrindavan on Saturday for darshan of Thakur Banke Bihari Ji and offered prayers. Kangana visited Banke Bihari Ji amidst heavy security and while talking to the media said that she is a devotee of Krishna and has come to the Banke Bihari temple for the first time.

When asked about her political affiliations, Kangana said that she will stand by the party which is nationalist and that she does not belong to any political party in particular. Addressing those who have been offended by her statements, Kangana said, "Jin logo ke dil mein chor hai, unn logo ko toh takleef hogi hi, jo log sache hai, jo log deshbhakt hai, jo rashtra ke hit mein baat karte hai, unn logo ko meri saari batein sahi lagenge."Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana shared pictures of her darshan and added, "It pains to see the huge armed forces and strict laws much like border forces ... it's not some India border it's Krishna Janm Bhumi."

Later, she also went to Gokul Dham and rocked the cradle for little Krishna. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global
3
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021