Left Menu

Veteran Kannada film actor S Shivaram dies at 83

He had also acted in several television serials. Yediyurappa said the state has lost a senior artiste in Shivarams death.Recalling his several meetings with Shivaram, Yediyurappa prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.Many Karnataka ministers, former ministers and people from the Kannada film industry mourned his death.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-12-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 15:22 IST
Veteran Kannada film actor S Shivaram dies at 83
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Kannada actor S Shivaram, whose stint in the film industry spans more than six decades, died at a private hospital here on Saturday.

He was 83.

Speaking to reporters outside the hospital, his son S Lakshmish said ''My father Shivaram is no more with us. Doctors at Prashant Hospital had done their best to help him recover but unfortunately destiny had its plan. We have to accept it.'' Born on January 28, 1938 in a Tamil Brahmin family, Shivaram, popularly known as Shivaramanna, had been a versatile actor who played various roles ranging from hero to supporting character in over 60 movies, besides directing and producing films.

He started his acting stint with 'Beratha Jeeva' in 1965 but made a mark with the movie 'Dudde Doddappa' and 'Lagna Patrike'.

He was admired for his roles in 'Naagarahavu', 'Nanobba Kalla', 'Yajamana', 'Apthamitra' and 'Hombisilu'.

The veteran filmmaker launched Rashi Brothers by teaming up with his sibling S Ramanathan and gave some hit movies such as 'Gejje Pooje' and 'Upasane'.

Shivaram was active in the field and recently did the movie 'Snehitha'.

Mourning his death, former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa tweeted, ''I am deeply saddened by the news that the veteran actor of Kannada cinema is no more. He was also a director and producer. He had also acted in several television serials.'' Yediyurappa said the state has lost a senior artiste in Shivaram's death.

Recalling his several meetings with Shivaram, Yediyurappa prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.

Many Karnataka ministers, former ministers and people from the Kannada film industry mourned his death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global
3
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021