2 medicos killed in freak road accident in TN

The driver of the car was also killed in the accident, they said.The car coming from Nagercoil and being driven on high speed suffered a tyre burst following which the driver lost control, swerved and hit the two-wheeler, before turning turtle, police said.While two of the students died on the spot, the driver of the car succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, police said.

PTI | Tirunelveli | Updated: 04-12-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 15:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Three people, including two women medicos died in a freak accident here on Saturday, when an out-of-control car hit their vehicle, killing two of the students on the spot, police said.

The trio was on its way to a nearby temple when the accident took place at Reddiarpatti village on the outskirts of the city. The driver of the car was also killed in the accident, they said.

The car coming from Nagercoil and being driven on high speed suffered a tyre burst following which the driver lost control, swerved and hit the two-wheeler, before turning turtle, police said.

While two of the students died on the spot, the driver of the car succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, police said. Another injured medico and an inmate of the car have been admitted to hospital with injuries, they said.

The deceased medicos hailed from Tenkasi and Madurai districts.

