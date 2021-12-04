‘Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story’ releasing next week on Netflix

Netflix released the second season of the Tiger King on November 17, 2021. Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness' (in short Tiger King) is one of the most popular true-crime documentaries Netflix has ever had. It is a miniseries about the life of a zoo owner Joe Exotic aka Joseph Maldonado-Passage.

And Now Netflix is coming with a new chapter or a spin-off series of the Tiger King on December 10, 2021. This would be a three-part documentary titled "Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story." The documentary is all about an American animal trainer and private zoo operator Bhagavan "Doc" Antle. He is originally known as MahamayaviBhagavanAntle.

The documentary is directed by "Tiger King" and "Tiger King 2" documentarians Rebecca Chaiklin and Eric Goode. The series will follow the mysterious past of Antle.

Antle began raising animals at an early age and started operating a private zoo in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in 1983. He has also appeared in several documentaries and television shows and has worked on films including Ace Ventura and Dr. Doolittle. He was featured in the 2020 Netflix true-crime documentary series Tiger King.

Antle has faced accusations of animal cruelty throughout his career, and in 2020 was indicted on animal cruelty and wildlife trafficking charges after an investigation by the Virginia Attorney General.

The synopsis of the documentary reads: "A lifelong showman, Doc Antle has built his various careers on theatrics, attracting a slew of admirers along the way. But beneath the eccentric, animal-loving facade lies a predator far more dangerous than his beloved big cats and a man shadier than any of his 'Tiger King' counterparts. Over three episodes, 'Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story' unpacks the truth about Doc, as witnesses come forward to share their troubling stories of abuse and intimidation that set him at the top of the food chain."

Recently, Netflix released a trailer on "Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story". If you are an animal lover, then never miss the documentary on Friday, December 10. Watch the trailer below.

Also Read: Virgin River Season 4 is under post-production & might be released in early 2022