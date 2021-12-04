Michelle Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith join Apple series 'Bad Monkey'

Actors Michelle Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith and Meredith Hagner have joined the cast of upcoming Apple series ''Bad Monkey''.

Led by Vince Vaughan, the drama is based on Carl Hiaasen’s 2013 novel of the same name and penned by ''Ted Lasso'' co-creator Bill Lawrence.

''Bad Monkey'' will see Vaughn play Andrew Yancy, a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida.

''A severed arm found by a tourist out fishing pulls Yancy into the world of greed and corruption that decimates the land and environment in both Florida and the Bahamas. And yes, there’s a monkey,” reads the official logline of the show.

Monaghan, known for starring in movies such as ''Gone Baby Gone'' and ''Made of Honor'', will portray Bonnie, a woman trapped in an abusive marriage who complicates Yancy’s life as a secret from her past resurfaces.

''Without Remorse'' star Turner-Smith will essay the role of Dragon Queen/Gracie, who is both revered and feared on Andros Island as she practices Obeah alongside her contentious grandmother.

Hagner, who recently featured in ''Search Party'', will star as Eve, who is questioned by Yancy about her dead husband and whom he feels might know more than she’s saying.

Lawrence is writing the series and will also serve as executive producer under his Doozer Productions banner. Vaughn will also executive produce in addition to starring.

Warner Bros Television, where Lawrence is under an overall deal, will produce for Apple.

''Bad Monkey'' marks the second series that Lawrence has at Apple. “Ted Lasso”, starring Jason Sudeikis in the title role, recently dropped its second season on the streamer.

