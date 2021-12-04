Left Menu

Veteran journalist Vinod Dua passes away at 67

Vinod Dua, a veteran journalist and father of comedian Mallika Dua, passed away on Saturday at the age of 67.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 18:24 IST
Veteran journalist Vinod Dua passes away at 67
Vinod Dua (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vinod Dua, a veteran journalist and father of comedian Mallika Dua, passed away on Saturday at the age of 67. The news was confirmed by Mallika on her Instagram stories where she shared a picture of her late father and along with it penned, "Our irreverent, fearless and extraordinary father, Vinod Dua has passed away. He lived an inimitable life, rising from the refugee colonies of Delhi to the peak of journalistic excellence for over 42 years, always, always speaking truth to power."

"He is now with our mom, his beloved wife Chinna in heaven where they will continue to sing, cook, travel and drive each other up the wall," she continued. Mallika also informed about her father's cremation ceremony by adding, "The cremation will take place tomorrow (5.12.21) at Lodhi crematorium at 12 noon."

Less than a week ago, Mallika had posted that her father was admitted to the ICU after his health took a turn for the worst. She had also rubbished rumours regarding his death, which at the time had started to make the rounds. The 67-year-old journalist, who was a pioneer in broadcast Hindi journalism with stints in Doordarshan and NDTV had lost his wife and Mallika's mother, Padmavati Dua, aka Chinna Dua, to COVID-19 in June. She was a radiologist.

Vinod and Padmavati had been admitted to a hospital in May after testing positive for the deadly virus. His health has reportedly suffered ever since and he had been in and out of hospitals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
2
Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exceeded card payments, says Prime Minister Modi at InFinity Forum.

Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exce...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021