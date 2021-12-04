Shrek 5 is likely to start from scratch instead of picking up where Shrek 4 ended

The announcement of Shrek 5 was made in 2016. Since its announcement, the Shrek franchise enthusiasts are waiting for an official update on its release date, storyline and production status. Read further to get some updates on it.

NBC Universal and Dreamworks confirmed in 2016 that Shrek 5 would be made to complete the five-movie franchise. The imminent movie is likely to hit the theatres in September 2022. Since the massive success of Shrek 2, Jeffrey Katzenberg, the producer revealed that the story of Shrek had been outlined into five movies almost from the beginning. He had hinted for Shrek 5 way back in 2004.

"Before the first one was finished we talked about what the whole story of Shrek is, and each of the chapters answers questions about the first movie and gives us an insight," Jeffrey Katzenberg said.

Shrek 5 will not pick up where Shrek 4 ended. The fifth movie will portray a story from the scratch. Dreamworks' new owners want it to be different from the first four films and according to them, they would reinvent and give the new movie a fresh story.

NBCUniversal's Chief Executive Officer, Steve Burke said that the investors that he appointed producer Chris Meledandri to oversee the production of the movie. He said that he believes the producer will be able to breathe new life into the movie franchise.

"He (Meledandri) is creatively going to try to help us figure out how to resurrect Shrek and add value as we create new franchises. The overall goal will be to maximize revenues by creating popular characters which can be licensed out for lucrative spin-off merchandise and theme park attractions," NME quoted the NBCUniversal head as saying after officially announcing the film, EconoTimes noted.

The US Library of Congress deemed the original film in the last year "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant." It was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry, FanBolt reported.

According to IMDb, Shrek 5 is currently in the process of development. Initially, it was aimed to be out in 2019, but it was pushed back to 2020. Probably, due to the global pandemic situation, the creators once again pushed the release period to 2022.

Shrek 5 is expected to hit the big screens in September 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

