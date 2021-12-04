New 'Scream' posters unveiled featuring Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette

Three new character posters for the upcoming fifth 'Scream' movie have been unveiled by Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group. According to People magazine, the posters showcase returning stars Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers, and David Arquette as Sheriff Dewey.

The reboot's official tagline on each of the posters reads, "It's always someone you know," as the characters hold the iconic Ghostface mask. This film's cast adds Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sonia Ammar, Jack Quaid, and Melissa Barrera. Marley Shelton, who appeared in 2011's 'Scream 4' as Deputy Judy Hicks would also return.

According to a press release, Scream's synopsis goes, "Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past." The reboot is the first film in the franchise not directed by horror master Wes Craven, who died of a brain tumor at age 76 in 2015.

Campbell had told Entertainment Weekly in October that she was reassured to join the project by the new directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who are longtime fans of Craven and screenwriter Kevin Williamson's original creation. Campbell said, "I genuinely was in two minds. The idea of making these films without Wes Craven seemed challenging to me. I loved the man very much. But Matt and Tyler wrote me a letter, speaking of their appreciation and great respect for Wes Craven, and speaking of the fact that the very reason that they are directors today was because of these movies and because of Wes, and that meant a great deal to me."

Returning as cutthroat investigative journalist Gale, Cox also felt Craven's absence on set after they had worked with him on the first four Scream movies. "From the second I walked on the set, I felt extremely emotional and felt a real missing and longing for him. He had such [a] special, kind and caring quality about him, not to mention his incredible talent as a filmmaker. I looked up to Wes immensely professionally but also as a friend. I feel Wes would be so happy with the way Matt and Tyler have rebooted this franchise," Cox told EW.

Arquette said of missing Craven, "I'm not overly religious or anything, but I definitely was speaking to him, praying about it. It brought back a ton of memories of Wes, and that was emotional, you know, but it was beautiful. There were little signs. There were certain takes where the wind would blow and, I don't know, I just felt his energy." 'Scream' has a panel on December 4, at 6:30 pm ET at 2021 Comic-Con Experience (CCXP), available to stream on Twitch. The movie will be in theaters from January 14. (ANI)