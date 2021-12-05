Left Menu

Sony unveils new scene, character poster for Jared Leto's 'Morbius'

After a long wait, Sony Pictures have finally treated fans with a new scene, character poster and still for Oscar winner Jared Leto starrer upcoming superhero film 'Morbius'.

Poster of 'Morbius' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
After a long wait, Sony Pictures have finally treated fans with a new scene, character poster and still for Oscar winner Jared Leto starrer upcoming superhero film 'Morbius'. The film is based on the Marvel Comics character Morbius, the Living Vampire, produced by Columbia Pictures.

In the recently released video, Dr Michael Morbius (played by Jared) undergoes an experimental treatment for a rare blood disorder when things start to go out of control. 'Morbious' has been written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless and has been helmed by Daniel Espinosa.

The film is based on the much-loved Marvel Comicbook character, the superhero flick revolves around a biochemist who turns into a vampire after curing himself of a rare blood disease. Apart from Jared, the movie also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson.

'Morbius' is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach and Lucas Foster, with executive producers Louise Rosner and Emma Ludbrook. The film is set for release in theatres on January 28, 2022. (ANI)

