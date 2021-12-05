Left Menu

Sony unveils first trailer for 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (Part One)

Sony Pictures on Sunday released the first look teaser and title of the upcoming animated superhero film 'Spider-Man

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-12-2021 11:11 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 11:11 IST
Sony unveils first trailer for 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (Part One)
A still from the trailer (Image source: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Sony Pictures on Sunday released the first look teaser and title of the upcoming animated superhero film 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'. The upcoming movie is the sequel to 2018's Oscar-winning animated superhero film 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' and continues the story of the Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) version of Spider-Man.

As per Deadline, the title 'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse' (Part One), unveiled at the Brazil Comic-Con on Sunday, implies the film will serve as the first installation of a two-part sequel. This movie will chronicle Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), the hero from the 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse', as he groups up with Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac), 'Spider-Man 2099', and Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) to face off with a powerful super-villain.

'Awkward Black Girl' star Issa Rae was also confirmed for a voice role back in June, according to Deadline. Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Christina Steinberg are returning as producers. Alonzo Ruvalcaba is co-producing. Lord and Miller have also been credited as writers on the film, along with David Callaham.

'Spider-Verse' director Peter Ramsey is also returning as an executive producer, alongside Aditya Sood. The first part is scheduled to release in theatres on October 7, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more

Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021