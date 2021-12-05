Left Menu

Sara Ali Khan's 'Chaka Chak' dance with Ranveer Singh grabs all the attention

After promoting her film 'Atrangi Re' in the capital, Sara Ali Khan took out some time from her work schedule and reunited with her 'Simmba' Ranveer Singh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2021 11:19 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 11:19 IST
Sara Ali Khan's 'Chaka Chak' dance with Ranveer Singh grabs all the attention
Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After promoting her film 'Atrangi Re' in the capital, Sara Ali Khan took out some time from her work schedule and reunited with her 'Simmba' Ranveer Singh. Ranveer is also in Delhi as he has been shooting for his film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' here.

On Sunday, Sara took to her Instagram account and shared a glimpse of her meeting with Ranveer. She posted a video of her shaking a leg with Ranveer on her recently released song 'Chaka Chak'. "Super Duper Ultra Cool @ranveersingh. Proving yet again why he's King .Thank you so much for this. Missed dancing with you," she captioned the clip.

Ranveer and Sara's fun video brought smiles to fans' faces. Reacting to the video, a social media user commented, "Hahahha...awesome."

"Love you guys. You both are so entertaining," another one wrote. Sara had played Ranveer's love interest in Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Simmba', which was released in 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more

Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021