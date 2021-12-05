Left Menu

Sayantani Ghosh gets engaged to beau Anugrah

Actor Sayantani Ghosh has recently got engaged to her beau Anugrah in a private ceremony in Kolkata.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 05-12-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 11:43 IST
Sayantani Ghosh gets engaged to beau Anugrah
Sayantani Ghosh and her beau (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Sayantani Ghosh has recently got engaged to her beau Anugrah in a private ceremony in Kolkata. Taking to Instagram, Sayantani shared several pictures from the pre-wedding festivities. In one of the images, she can be seen flaunting her engagement ring.

For the occasion, she chose to wear a traditional saree teamed up with beautiful jewels. "Engaged," she captioned the picture along with a red heart emoji.

Anugrah was seen wearing a red coloured kurta. Reportedly, Sayantani and Anugrah have been dating for over eight years, and will soon tie the knot.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sayantani is playing the lead role in the TV show 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

