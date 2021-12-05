Left Menu

Billy Dee Williams express grief over murder of 'dear friend' Jacqueline Avant

Actor Billy Dee Williams recently expressed grief over the murder of his 'dear friend' Jacqueline Avant---wife of music legend Clarence Avant, who died this week.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-12-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 12:00 IST
Billy Dee Williams express grief over murder of 'dear friend' Jacqueline Avant
Billy Dee Williams, late Jacqueline Avant (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Billy Dee Williams recently expressed grief over the murder of his 'dear friend' Jacqueline Avant---wife of music legend Clarence Avant, who died this week. Refering to the latest attack of violence against his friends, actor Billy Dee Williams thinks America is in one of its darkest periods ever.

In a conversation with TMZ, the Star Wars actor expressed grief by saying, "There's a dark energy that's permeating our lives right now. I call it Lucifer." As per TMZ, the legendary actor wondered what's going on in America with all the violence and insanity.

He said that he is fatalistic about his own safety in Los Angeles as it is becoming treacherous on so many levels. For the unversed, a home invader broke into the Avant's home and shot and killed Jacqueline. The suspect was taken into custody after another failed break-in attempt where he shot himself in the foot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

