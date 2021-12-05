Amitabh Bachchan's ode to audience

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has millions of fans and followers, believes in the supremacy of the audience. On Sunday, Big B took to his Instagram handle and posted a collage of his pictures in which he can be seen saluting and joining his hands.

He added the caption, "Janta janardhan hoti hai. Namaskar salaam." Fans flooded the post with likes and comments.

"My idol my hero," a social media user wrote. "Ur a legend," another added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B will be seen sharing screen space with Neena Gupta in 'Goodbye'. He is a part of 'Brahmastra', co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and also has 'Runway 34', 'Jhund' and 'The Intern' remake in his kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)