Left Menu

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s wedding to be a 'private affair'

Reports of Kaif, 38, and Kaushal, 33, dating have been doing the rounds since over a year, but the two actors never went public with their relationship.According to the source close to the development, the wedding festivities starting with sangeet, mehendi followed by the marriage ceremony -- will be held from December 7 to 9 in Rajasthan.Their wedding is going to be a private, intimate affair with only immediate family and close friends in attendance.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 13:04 IST
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s wedding to be a 'private affair'
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be getting married in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan next week, a source said. Reports of Kaif, 38, and Kaushal, 33, dating have been doing the rounds since over a year, but the two actors never went public with their relationship.

According to the source close to the development, the wedding festivities – starting with sangeet, mehendi followed by the marriage ceremony -- will be held from December 7 to 9 in Rajasthan.

“Their wedding is going to be a private, intimate affair with only immediate family and close friends in attendance. The couple is excited to share their joy with their friends and well-wishers in the industry too. They (couple) will be hosting a celebration for the industry at a much later date,” the source said.

The wedding will reportedly be held at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Chauth Ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur.

Sawai Madhopur district collector Rajendra Kishan on Friday said a meeting of the district administration officials was organised to discuss the law-and-order arrangements for four days during the celebrity wedding.

Keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic situation, Kishan also said directions have been given that all guests should have got both the doses of vaccination.

“As far as we have been informed, there will be 120 guests for four days from December 7 to 10. RT PCR test is compulsory for those who have not taken vaccine doses,” he had said. PTI KKP SHD SHD SHD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more

Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021