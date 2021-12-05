Left Menu

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott spending quality time as they await second baby

American star couple Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are spending quality time and are "inseparable" as they wait for their little one to arrive.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-12-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 13:35 IST
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott spending quality time as they await second baby
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and Stormi (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American star couple Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are spending quality time and are "inseparable" as they wait for their little one to arrive. A source close to the family told E! News that the expectant star has been "hanging out with her family and a few close friends and is just nesting until the baby comes. She loves being at home and has been getting the nursery ready."

On the other hand the couple's first baby--- Stormi Webster is also gearing up for the family's newest addition. "Stormi is really excited to have a sibling and talks about the baby all day long. She's fully aware and is very excited," the source said. Meanwhile, Travis has also been by her side and "has been very supportive during her pregnancy," the source shared of the 30-year-old musician adding, "they have definitely been inseparable and leaning on each other. They are both excited for the baby to come."

The makeup mogul announced her pregnancy to fans in early September. Recently, the two have stopped posting to social media and making public appearances since the Astroworld Festival tragedy in Houston, Texas on November 5, in which hundreds of concertgoers were injured and 10 people, including 9-year-old Ezra Blount, ultimately died.

The couple later condemn the tragedy and consoled the families of the victims. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more

Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021