Here's how Kareena Kapoor Khan deals with her mood swings

All credit goes to Taimur for fixing his mom Kareena Kapoor Khan's mood swings. On Sunday, Kareena took to her Instagram account to shared a video of Taimur on a swing placed in the verandah of their house.

For the caption, Kareena punned and gave it a hilarious touch. "He fixed my mood swings," she posted

Taimur's latest video garnered attention from netizens who posted their reactions. Reacting to the clip, a social media user commented, "Cutie pie."

Another one wrote, "Hahahha caption... so quirky." Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is awaiting the release of her film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 'Forrest Gump'. The Hindi version also stars Aamir Khan in the lead role. (ANI)

