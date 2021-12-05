Katrina Kaif meets fans ahead of her rumoured wedding with Vicky Kaushal

Left Menu

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, ahead of her rumoured wedding with actor Vicky Kaushal, stepped out of her house and waved at her fans.

05-12-2021
Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, ahead of her rumoured wedding with actor Vicky Kaushal, stepped out of her house and waved at her fans. On Sunday, several videos surfaced on social media, featuring Katrina in a white tank top and neon green joggers.

Katrina's fans were eagerly waiting to meet her. The actor patiently waved at all. A video also surfaced which featured the 'Sooryavanshi' actor posing for a selfie with a fan. Vicky and Katrina, fondly called ViKat, are just a few days away from tying the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan.

It has been reported that wedding festivities will take place at the royal property from December 7 to December 9. A source has revealed that the guestlist for the wedding has been finalised to 120 members and that Vicky and Katrina will be arriving at the venue on December 6.

Filmmaker Kabir Khan, producer Amritpal Singh Bindra, and director Anand Tiwari are likely to attend the wedding ceremony. Recently, the district administration conducted a meeting to discuss law and order arrangements for the upcoming big fat wedding.

The meeting was conducted on Friday in the presence of District Collector Rajendra Kishan, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh, ADM Suraj Singh Negi, and representatives of the event company. Members of the hotel staff were also present in the meeting. While Katrina and Vicky's wedding rumours have been making headlines, the two have never confirmed their relationship publically.

The duo has been spotted together at several events and occasions. Recently, she made an appearance at a special screening of Vicky's film 'Sardar Udham'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

