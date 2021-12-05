Entertainment News Roundup: Money, money, money: ABBA sues over Abba Mania cover band; K-pop sensation BTS hopes to 'see you in Seoul' in March and more

Left Menu

Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement that she had not made any decision yet on charges but that everyone involved "in the handling and use of firearms on the set had a duty to behave in a manner such that the safety of others was protected." K-pop sensation BTS hopes to 'see you in Seoul' in March K-pop sensation BTS hopes to hold an in-person concert in Seoul for the first since the pandemic, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, after the group posted a tweet promising to "see you in Seoul, MARCH 2022".

Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 18:31 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Money, money, money: ABBA sues over Abba Mania cover band

The Swedish pop supergroup ABBA on Friday filed a lawsuit to stop a British cover band known as Abba Mania from using that name. In a complaint filed with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, lawyers for ABBA accused Abba Mania's managers of "parasitic and bad-faith conduct" by trading off ABBA's goodwill and cachet in promoting Abba Mania.

K-pop sensation BTS hopes to 'see you in Seoul' in March

K-pop sensation BTS hopes to hold an in-person concert in Seoul for the first since the pandemic, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, after the group posted a tweet promising to "see you in Seoul, MARCH 2022". The tweet included hashtags for the group's "Permission to Dance" stage performances, but provided no other details.

Criminal charges possible in 'Rust' movie shooting, prosecutor says

Some of the people who handled guns on the set of Alec Baldwin's movie "Rust" may face criminal charges in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer, the New Mexico district attorney said on Friday. Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement that she had not made any decision yet on charges but that everyone involved "in the handling and use of firearms on the set had a duty to behave in a manner such that the safety of others was protected."

Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh's charisma extended beyond luxury

It was a "kid in a candy store" moment for Billie Essco when he found himself in a cavernous space beneath the Louvre Museum in January last year, backstage before a show for fashion designer Virgil Abloh's luxury streetwear label Off-White. Essco, a 31-year-old Black American artist, musician and clothing designer from Buffalo, New York had made a last minute decision to join his friend, rapper Westside Gunn, on a trip to Paris with hopes of sneaking into a show during Fashion Week.

