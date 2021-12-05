14-storey cruise ship of modern Italian-make headed for dismantling due to space crisis at Karachi Port

A 14-storey cruise ship of modern Italian-make will be dismantled and sold as junk due to shortage of space at the Karachi Port here, according to a media report on Sunday. The ship is owned by New Choice Enterprises, which planned to use it as a hotel or cruise, Geo News reported.

Ahmadullah Khan from New Choice Enterprises said he had contacted the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation for docking the massive cruise vessel but no space could be allotted. Karachi Port is biggest port in Pakistan.

The ship, formerly called Costa Romantica, is now being taken to the Gadani ship-breaking yard for dismantling, according to the report.

