Left Menu

14-storey cruise ship of modern Italian-make headed for dismantling due to space crisis at Karachi Port

A 14-storey cruise ship of modern Italian-make will be dismantled and sold as junk due to shortage of space at the Karachi Port here, according to a media report on Sunday. Karachi Port is biggest port in Pakistan.The ship, formerly called Costa Romantica, is now being taken to the Gadani ship-breaking yard for dismantling, according to the report.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 05-12-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 20:39 IST
14-storey cruise ship of modern Italian-make headed for dismantling due to space crisis at Karachi Port
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A 14-storey cruise ship of modern Italian-make will be dismantled and sold as junk due to shortage of space at the Karachi Port here, according to a media report on Sunday. The ship is owned by New Choice Enterprises, which planned to use it as a hotel or cruise, Geo News reported.

Ahmadullah Khan from New Choice Enterprises said he had contacted the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation for docking the massive cruise vessel but no space could be allotted. Karachi Port is biggest port in Pakistan.

The ship, formerly called Costa Romantica, is now being taken to the Gadani ship-breaking yard for dismantling, according to the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021