NCB seizes 1 kg charas from bus in Indore, suspects it was meant for Mumbai delivery; two held

Taufeek, who resides in suburban Kurla here, fled after coming to know about the NCBs raid conducted in Indore.Cab driver Shoeb Qureshi, whose phone Taufeek was using, was detained in Kurla, but a preliminary probe has revealed that he was not linked to the gang, he said.Patri is behind bars in a case registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS Act, while Taufeek works for him, the official said.A case will be registered in connection with the seizure of charas under the NDPS Act and attempts to nab Taufeek are on, he added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 21:32 IST
NCB seizes 1 kg charas from bus in Indore, suspects it was meant for Mumbai delivery; two held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Indore unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday seized around one kg charas from a bus in that city in Madhya Pradesh before it could be delivered to Mumbai, an official said.

Two persons, including a cab driver, were nabbed in this connection in Mumbai. According to the NCB official, the contraband was planned to be delivered in the Maharashtra capital to the members of a gang operated by notorious drug dealer Babloo Patri, who is currently behind bars. ''The raid was conducted based on reliable information that high-quality charas is likely to be delivered in Mumbai from Indore. One Taufeek, a close aide of Patri, was to take the delivery, but before that could happen, the Indore NCB conducted the raid and seized the goods,'' the official of the anti-drug agency said.

During the probe, it came to light that Taufeek was in touch with the Indore-based gang, but was using the mobile phone of a cab driver to contact them. Taufeek, who resides in suburban Kurla here, fled after coming to know about the NCB's raid conducted in Indore.

Cab driver Shoeb Qureshi, whose phone Taufeek was using, was detained in Kurla, but a preliminary probe has revealed that he was not linked to the gang, he said.

Patri is behind bars in a case registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, while Taufeek works for him, the official said.

''A case will be registered in connection with the seizure of charas under the NDPS Act and attempts to nab Taufeek are on,'' he added.

