Dressed-up Katrina Kaif reaches Vicky Kaushal's residence ahead of their speculated wedding

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, who is speculated to marry Vicky Kaushal in the forthcoming week, on Sunday was spotted outside the latter's residence along with her mother. In the pictures, the 'Sooryavanshi' actor could be seen sporting an untied hairdo while dressed in a white coloured saree, paired with ethnic earrings.

Katrina's mother Suzanne Turquotte was also seen accompanying her daughter while wearing a green kurta and dupatta. Thought the mother-daughter duo had reached Vicky's residence, however it wasn't clear if the rumoured couple was coming together for a pre-wedding ceremony. Reportedly, Vicky was also spotted visiting Katrina's home on Saturday night.

A source had previously revealed that the guestlist for the wedding has been finalised to 120 members and that Vicky and Katrina will be arriving at the venue, Six Senses Fort Barwar in Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan, on December 6. As per reports, the wedding festivities will take place at the royal property from December 7 to December 9. Filmmaker Kabir Khan, producer Amritpal Singh Bindra, and director Anand Tiwari are likely to attend the wedding ceremony.

The duo, lovingly referred to by their fans as ViKat, has been spotted together at several events and occasions. Recently, she made an appearance at a special screening of Vicky's film 'Sardar Udham'. While Katrina and Vicky's wedding rumours have been making headlines, the two have never confirmed their relationship publically. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)