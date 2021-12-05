Left Menu

Dressed-up Katrina Kaif reaches Vicky Kaushal's residence ahead of their speculated wedding

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, who is speculated to marry Vicky Kaushal in the forthcoming week, on Sunday was spotted outside the latter's residence along with her mother.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-12-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 23:08 IST
Dressed-up Katrina Kaif reaches Vicky Kaushal's residence ahead of their speculated wedding
Katrina Kaif. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, who is speculated to marry Vicky Kaushal in the forthcoming week, on Sunday was spotted outside the latter's residence along with her mother. In the pictures, the 'Sooryavanshi' actor could be seen sporting an untied hairdo while dressed in a white coloured saree, paired with ethnic earrings.

Katrina's mother Suzanne Turquotte was also seen accompanying her daughter while wearing a green kurta and dupatta. Thought the mother-daughter duo had reached Vicky's residence, however it wasn't clear if the rumoured couple was coming together for a pre-wedding ceremony. Reportedly, Vicky was also spotted visiting Katrina's home on Saturday night.

A source had previously revealed that the guestlist for the wedding has been finalised to 120 members and that Vicky and Katrina will be arriving at the venue, Six Senses Fort Barwar in Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan, on December 6. As per reports, the wedding festivities will take place at the royal property from December 7 to December 9. Filmmaker Kabir Khan, producer Amritpal Singh Bindra, and director Anand Tiwari are likely to attend the wedding ceremony.

The duo, lovingly referred to by their fans as ViKat, has been spotted together at several events and occasions. Recently, she made an appearance at a special screening of Vicky's film 'Sardar Udham'. While Katrina and Vicky's wedding rumours have been making headlines, the two have never confirmed their relationship publically. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
4
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021