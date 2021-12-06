Entertainment News Roundup: Criminal charges possible in 'Rust' movie shooting, prosecutor says; Disney's 'Encanto' Leads Another Quiet Weekend at Box Office and nore

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Money, money, money: ABBA sues over Abba Mania cover band

The Swedish pop supergroup ABBA on Friday filed a lawsuit to stop a British cover band known as Abba Mania from using that name. In a complaint filed with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, lawyers for ABBA accused Abba Mania's managers of "parasitic and bad-faith conduct" by trading off ABBA's goodwill and cachet in promoting Abba Mania.

Criminal charges possible in 'Rust' movie shooting, prosecutor says

Some of the people who handled guns on the set of Alec Baldwin's movie "Rust" may face criminal charges in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer, the New Mexico district attorney said on Friday. Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement that she had not made any decision yet on charges but that everyone involved "in the handling and use of firearms on the set had a duty to behave in a manner such that the safety of others was protected."

Disney's 'Encanto' Leads Another Quiet Weekend at Box Office

Without any new releases to pose a threat, Disney's animated musical fable "Encanto" has again notched the No. 1 spot on domestic box office charts. In its second weekend of release, "Encanto" has collected $12.38 million from 3,980 venues in the U.S. and Canada. That marks a 54% drop from its debut and pushes the film's two-week total to $57.6 million domestically.

