Hrithik Roshan completes Abu Dhabi shoot schedule for 'Vikram Vedha'

After working his fingers to the bones, actor Hrithik Roshan has wrapped up the Abu Dhabi shoot schedule for the upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha'. The news was confirmed by Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on his Instagram handle.

"#VikramVedha concluded its first schedule spanning 27 days in #AbuDhabi with #HrithikRoshan..." he informed. As per earlier reports, Hrithik shot major action sequences for the upcoming film in Abu Dhabi.

The upcoming project is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. The movie is being directed by the makers of the original film, Pushkar-Gayathri, and produced by Neeraj Pandey under his company Friday Filmworks in association with Reliance Entertainment and Y Not Studios. Actor Saif Ali Khan is also a part of the movie. The two actors have earlier shared screen space in the 2002 film 'Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)