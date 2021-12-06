Left Menu

Hrithik Roshan completes Abu Dhabi shoot schedule for 'Vikram Vedha'

After working his fingers to the bones, actor Hrithik Roshan has wrapped up the Abu Dhabi shoot schedule for the upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 10:12 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 10:12 IST
Hrithik Roshan completes Abu Dhabi shoot schedule for 'Vikram Vedha'
Hrithik Roshan on the film set of 'Vikram Vedha' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After working his fingers to the bones, actor Hrithik Roshan has wrapped up the Abu Dhabi shoot schedule for the upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha'. The news was confirmed by Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on his Instagram handle.

"#VikramVedha concluded its first schedule spanning 27 days in #AbuDhabi with #HrithikRoshan..." he informed. As per earlier reports, Hrithik shot major action sequences for the upcoming film in Abu Dhabi.

The upcoming project is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. The movie is being directed by the makers of the original film, Pushkar-Gayathri, and produced by Neeraj Pandey under his company Friday Filmworks in association with Reliance Entertainment and Y Not Studios. Actor Saif Ali Khan is also a part of the movie. The two actors have earlier shared screen space in the 2002 film 'Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
3
Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

 United States
4
Research finds new insights to fight against soft drinks consumption

Research finds new insights to fight against soft drinks consumption

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021