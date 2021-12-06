Saudi crown prince will start tour of Gulf region on Monday - Al Arabiya

Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit the Gulf Arab states on a tour that starts with Oman on Monday, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television said.

The tour comes ahead of the annual summit of Gulf Arab leaders to be held in the Saudi capital Riyadh in mid-December, Al Arabiya said on its website and Twitter account.

