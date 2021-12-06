Entertainment News Roundup: Disney's 'Encanto' Leads Another Quiet Weekend at Box Office; Actor Tom Holland says he will play Fred Astaire in new biopic and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Disney's 'Encanto' Leads Another Quiet Weekend at Box Office

Without any new releases to pose a threat, Disney's animated musical fable "Encanto" has again notched the No. 1 spot on domestic box office charts. In its second weekend of release, "Encanto" has collected $12.38 million from 3,980 venues in the U.S. and Canada. That marks a 54% drop from its debut and pushes the film's two-week total to $57.6 million domestically.

Actor Tom Holland says he will play Fred Astaire in new biopic

British actor Tom Holland said he will portray legendary film star Fred Astaire in an upcoming Sony biopic, who is best remembered for dancing and singing with Ginger Rogers in several musicals, including "Top Hat" and "Swing Time". Famed as one of the greatest dancers of all time, Astaire had a seven-decade career in film and on stage in Broadway and the West End.

Tearful reunions, music comebacks and pop freedom: 2021 showbiz stories

From the return of cinema's favourite spy to "Friends" reuniting, an array of stories dominated entertainment news headlines this year. Below are some of the biggest stories. * After several delays, the release of James Bond movie "No Time To Die" gave pandemic-hit cinemas a much-needed boost.

Polish opera star's Met performance broadcast live in world movie theaters

Polish opera star Jakub Jozef Orlinski's debut performance at New York City's Metropolitan Opera in "Eurydice" in November was broadcast live in movie theaters across the globe on Saturday. Orlinski, 30, who studied and lived in Manhattan while attending The Juilliard School for the arts, said being in the city as a working performer was a new experience.

Tradition again: Biden celebrates Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell at Kennedy Center Honors

President Joe Biden celebrated artists including Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell and Lorne Michaels on Sunday at the Kennedy Center Honors, bringing back presidential participation in the annual ceremony skipped by Republican Donald Trump. Singer Justino Díaz and Motown founder Berry Gordy round out the group of artists selected by the Kennedy Center for top honors this year at a show that had been upended by politics and the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

