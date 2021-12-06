Amazon Prime Video announces 'The Boys' animated spin-off 'Diabolical'

Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video has given a go-ahead to ''Diabolical'', an animated anthology series set in ''The Boys'' universe.

According to Variety, the eight-episode show was announced during the streamer's Comic-Con Experience 2021 virtual panel.

The series was confirmed through a video message featuring actor Karl Urban, who plays Billy Butcher in the popular show "The Boys''.

"There is no question that you guys are the greatest fans in the world. As a special way of saying thank you to you, we've got a little surprise for you which is going to drop early next year… (Producers Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg) have asked a few of their celebrity mates to cook up eight deliciously unique, twisted, animated episodes set in the world of 'The Boys','' Urban said.

"Diabolical" will feature stories by Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot and Ilana Glazer, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler. Rogen and Goldberg, who also serve as writers on the show, said they wanted to make an animated anthology ever since they saw ''The Animatrix'', a series of short animated films set in ''The Matrix'' universe. ''We've wanted to rip it off. Today that dream has come true,'' the duo added. Kripke, Rogen and Goldberg serve as executive producers on "Diabolical," alongside Simon Racioppa, James Weaver, Neal H Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. The show hails from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures. ''Diabolical'' will premiere in 2022.

