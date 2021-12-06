Left Menu

The film is reportedly a documentary on the wildlife of Karnataka and is set to release theatrically next year.The actor, one of the biggest stars of Kannada cinema, died at the age of 46 after suffering a cardiac arrest on October 29.The official Twitter handle of PRK Productions tweeted the films title teaser and wrote, Appus dream, an incredible journey.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-12-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 14:11 IST
Teaser of Puneeth Rajkumar's dream project 'Gandhada Gudi' released, colleagues get emotional
The title teaser of Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's film ''Gandhada Gudi'' was unveiled by the makers on Monday, two months after the actor passed away.

The teaser was launched on the birth anniversary of the actor’s mother Parvathamma Rajkumar.

Billed as a full length film, ''Gandhada Gudi'' is backed by the actor's home banner PRK Productions. It features Puneeth and Amoghavarsha, who has also directed the project. The film is reportedly a documentary on the wildlife of Karnataka and is set to release theatrically next year.

The actor, one of the biggest stars of Kannada cinema, died at the age of 46 after suffering a cardiac arrest on October 29.

The official Twitter handle of PRK Productions tweeted the film's title teaser and wrote, ''Appu’s dream, an incredible journey. It's time for the return - 'Gandhada Gudi.'' The one-min teaser features footage of the late star in the wilderness, travelling through the state's jungles and exploring its underwater world. The wildlife documentary incidentally draws its title from his father, matinee idol Dr Rajkumar's 1973 hit ''Gandhada Gudi'' which was about protection of forests and wildlife conservation.

Puneeth had introduced the project to his fans with a teaser poster on October 27, two days before he breathed his last.

''A story was born decades ago. Our people, the glory of our land. Our grass roots are spread all over the world. Inspiration for generations was indomitable. The time has come to recount that history,'' he had tweeted.

Several members of the film industry, including ''KGF'' director Prashanth Neel, producer Karthik Gowda, actor Rakshit Shetty shared the teaser on Twitter and praised Puneeth for his vision.

Neel called the promo ''worldclass'' and wrote, ''Appu sir's dream and his vision. A Gem and true treasure to cherish just like him. Best wishes to the entire team of #GandhadaGudi''.

Gowda said ''Gandhada Gudi'' is a ''unique concept cinema in Indian history''. Shetty wrote it was a ''beautiful amalgamation of nature and art.'' ''What a spectacle! Appu sir continues to live through his deeds and dreams! Sending my heartiest wishes to the team,'' he tweeted.

''Gandhada Gudi'' is currently in post production and is slated to release in 2022.

