Sara remembers Sushant as ‘Kedarnath’ completes 3 years: He was most helpful first co-actor

As Sara Ali Khans debut Hindi film Kedarnath clocks three years, the actor recalls how her co-star, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was a constant support during the making of the Abhishek Kapoor-directorial.Kedarnath, set against the backdrop of the natural tragedy in the temple town of Uttarakhand, is a love story of a Hindu girl Sara and a Muslim porter Sushant. The 26-year-old actor thanked her director Abhishek and Sushant for guiding her when she was new and nervous.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-12-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 16:15 IST
''Kedarnath'', set against the backdrop of the natural tragedy in the temple town of Uttarakhand, is a love story of a Hindu girl (Sara) and a Muslim porter (Sushant). The 26-year-old actor thanked her director Abhishek and Sushant for guiding her when she was ''new and nervous''. “From Gattu sir (Abhishek) I have learnt how to face the camera. And Sushant was a huge part to play with that, he had worked with him before. ''Sushant was the most helpful first co-actor that I could have ask for, everything that I did I ran through him because I was so new and nervous. Gattu sir and Sushant have equal roles in anything that I have done,” Sara told PTI.

Sushant, best known for films like ''Kai Po Che'', ''MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'', ''Byomkesh Bakshi'', passed away last year in June. Released on 7 December 2018, “Kedarnath” received mixed reviews but the lead actors' performances were praised.

Sara followed up the romantic drama with movies “Simmba”, “Love Aaj Kal”, and “Coolie No 1”, but the actor said her first film will always remain close to her heart.

“‘Kedarnath’ will always be very special to me for a lot of reasons. It was my first film, I remember my first shot, I exactly remember what it was.'' The film was produced by Ronnie Screwvala of RSVP Movies along with Abhishek and his wife Pragya Kapoor. Sara will next be seen in filmmaker Aanand L Rai's directorial venture ''Atrangi Re''. The film, also featuring superstar Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, will release on Disney + Hotstar on December 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

