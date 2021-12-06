KTO, PVR curate special Korea experience for Hallyu fans

Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) and PVR collaborated to bring the country's culture to India by organising a special screening of ''BLACKPINK: The Movie'', based on famous Korean pop group, for the Hallyu fans here.

The event, which took place over the weekend here at PVR Director's Cut, was attended by 30 winners of a social media contest launched for the Hallyu lovers in the capital last month.

The screening of ''BLACKPINK: The Movie'', which focuses on the titular girl pop band featuring Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa celebrating their fifth anniversary, was followed by a Korean food experience and a photo opportunity with the cutout of Korean music sensation BTS.

''Thanks to the rising popularity of K-pop and K-Dramas, there has been a huge increase in the overall awareness about South Korea as a destination, its food and its culture.

''We hope to capitalize on this new found love for Korea amongst Indians and convert that into actual travel. Once travel resumes, we would be actively promoting the filming sites of famous Korean films and dramas as tourist spots for Korea fans to visit in the future,'' YG Choi, Director KTO, New Delhi, said. Renaud Palliere, CEO, The Luxury Collections, PVR Cinemas said they were delighted to partner with KTO to bring the Korean spirit to Indian homes.

“We are delighted to partner KTO for showcasing the Korean experiences to our patrons. This association could open avenues of PVR and KTO of partnering together for future Korean entertainment related events at PVR properties,'' he said.

Prior to this Korea experience day, KTO had collaborated with multiple brands for an online event called the KXperience.

The event was a Korean escapade of K-Pop, K-Food, K-Beauty, K-Drama virtual series followed by a pan-India social media contest the K-Challenge and special discount offers on Korean products on India e-commerce shops.

