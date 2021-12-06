Left Menu

KTO, PVR curate special Korea experience for Hallyu fans

This association could open avenues of PVR and KTO of partnering together for future Korean entertainment related events at PVR properties, he said.Prior to this Korea experience day, KTO had collaborated with multiple brands for an online event called the KXperience.The event was a Korean escapade of K-Pop, K-Food, K-Beauty, K-Drama virtual series followed by a pan-India social media contest the K-Challenge and special discount offers on Korean products on India e-commerce shops.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 17:49 IST
KTO, PVR curate special Korea experience for Hallyu fans
  • Country:
  • India

Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) and PVR collaborated to bring the country's culture to India by organising a special screening of ''BLACKPINK: The Movie'', based on famous Korean pop group, for the Hallyu fans here.

The event, which took place over the weekend here at PVR Director's Cut, was attended by 30 winners of a social media contest launched for the Hallyu lovers in the capital last month.

The screening of ''BLACKPINK: The Movie'', which focuses on the titular girl pop band featuring Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa celebrating their fifth anniversary, was followed by a Korean food experience and a photo opportunity with the cutout of Korean music sensation BTS.

''Thanks to the rising popularity of K-pop and K-Dramas, there has been a huge increase in the overall awareness about South Korea as a destination, its food and its culture.

''We hope to capitalize on this new found love for Korea amongst Indians and convert that into actual travel. Once travel resumes, we would be actively promoting the filming sites of famous Korean films and dramas as tourist spots for Korea fans to visit in the future,'' YG Choi, Director KTO, New Delhi, said. Renaud Palliere, CEO, The Luxury Collections, PVR Cinemas said they were delighted to partner with KTO to bring the Korean spirit to Indian homes.

“We are delighted to partner KTO for showcasing the Korean experiences to our patrons. This association could open avenues of PVR and KTO of partnering together for future Korean entertainment related events at PVR properties,'' he said.

Prior to this Korea experience day, KTO had collaborated with multiple brands for an online event called the KXperience.

The event was a Korean escapade of K-Pop, K-Food, K-Beauty, K-Drama virtual series followed by a pan-India social media contest the K-Challenge and special discount offers on Korean products on India e-commerce shops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
4
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021