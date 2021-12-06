Funding show aims to encourage startups to come up with unique ideas

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Monday launched a startup funding show that aims to encourage startups to come up with unique ideas and secure funds.

The show 'Horses Stable - Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar' is a joint effort by HPPL Founder Prashant Agarwal and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty. The initiative is also supported by MSH under the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY).

According to a release, the show is one of its kind in the country where startups and SMEs can pitch to get the capital, and it aims to encourage startups to come up with unique ideas and secure funds.

Kant said that he was glad to see that industry experts are coming forward to encourage startups and added this effort will help the new startups to move forward.

''We have created 44 unicorns in 10 months. Inclusiveness is the key for today's startup generation,'' he said.

Horses Stable, an Indian reality series designed for Indian entrepreneurs, was launched by Kant along with Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director of Atal Innovation Mission, Suniel Shetty, FTC Talent and Entertainment and Prashant Agarwal.

Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission said that marketing and promotion of a business is one of the key areas which a startup spends most on.

''The art of storytelling is really important because they have to establish themselves in a market without having much in their hands – often a market where a number of seasoned players may already exist.

''It is therefore important to not only have funding but also to have it from the right investor and partners who have the vision to work shoulder-to-shoulder and support these vital aspects of the early part of a startup's journey,'' he said.

Shetty said the country needs more innovative ideas and entrepreneurs.

