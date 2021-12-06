Maha: Irked with sister's love marriage, minor boy, mother kill her, click selfie with her head

Left Menu

In a suspected case of honour killing, a minor boy with the help of his mother allegedly beheaded his sister for marrying against the wishes of the family and then clicked a selfie with the head, police in Aurangabad in Maharashtra said on Monday.The incident took place in Ladgaon in Vaijapur tehsil here on Sunday afternoon, an official said.Kirti 21 had got married to Avinash Thore in Vaijapur on June 21 and was staying in Gayagaon village.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 06-12-2021 20:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The incident took place in Ladgaon in Vaijapur tehsil here on Sunday afternoon, an official said.

''Kirti (21) had got married to Avinash Thore in Vaijapur on June 21 and was staying in Gayagaon village. This angered her family. Kirti's minor brother and her mother reached her house and beheaded her while she was preparing tea for them,'' Sub Divisional Police Officer Kailash Prajapati said. ''The minor and his mother even clicked a selfie with Kirti's head. The dismembered corpse was found in the kitchen by her husband Avinash. The two accused reached Vaijapur police station after committing the crime,'' another official said.

