Left Menu

Mumbai: Man kills live-in partner after argument, held

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing his live-in partner by slitting her throat following an argument, a Mumbai police official said.The incident took place late Sunday night in Gaondevi Dongar locality in Andheri, the DN Nagar police station official said.Hasan Pathan, a carpenter, and Neha Gupta 26, a caretaker, were living together for the past couple of months. On Sunday night, they had an argument and Pathan slit her throat with a kitchen knife.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-12-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 20:46 IST
Mumbai: Man kills live-in partner after argument, held
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing his live-in partner by slitting her throat following an argument, a Mumbai police official said.

The incident took place late Sunday night in Gaondevi Dongar locality in Andheri, the DN Nagar police station official said.

''Hasan Pathan, a carpenter, and Neha Gupta (26), a caretaker, were living together for the past couple of months. On Sunday night, they had an argument and Pathan slit her throat with a kitchen knife. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed due to excess blood loss,'' he said.

Hospital authorities alerted police and Pathan was nabbed some time later, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
4
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021