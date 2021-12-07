Left Menu

Horse racing-Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit dies - media reports

Updated: 07-12-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 00:07 IST
Medina Spirit, the winner of the 2021 Kentucky Derby, died on Monday after a workout at a California racetrack, multiple media outlets reported.

The thoroughbred collapsed after a workout at Santa Anita Park, horseracing news site Paulick Report said, citing a former California Horse Racing Board official who spoke with the attending veterinarian. Medina Spirit, trained by seven-time Kentucky Derby winner Bob Baffert, came under scrutiny earlier this year after testing positive for betamethasone, a banned substance.

