'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' sequel in the works

A sequel to the hit 2021 film 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' is officially in development. As per Variety, the movie's writer-director Destin Daniel Cretton is returning for the second installment. He will serve as a writer and director for the upcoming sequel. Cretton is also developing a Marvel series for Disney Plus.

Not much is known about Cretton's Marvel series on Disney Plus, but sources have told Variety that it is a comedy. Cretton has signed an overall deal with Marvel Studios and Hulu's Onyx Collective that will allow him to produce TV projects as well as the sequel to the Simu Liu film.

Cretton co-wrote and directed the first film in the franchise which debuted in theatres in September 2021. The movie grossed USD 431.9 million at the worldwide box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

The film also made history for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the first to feature an Asian lead and mostly Asian cast, which included Simu Liu, Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina and Tony Leung, Meng'er Zhang, Ben Kingsley, Benedict Wong, Ronny Chieng and Fala Chen. 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' is now available to stream on Disney+. (ANI)

