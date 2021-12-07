Left Menu

'Dhoom 3' director, Sunny Kaushal's friends reach Jaipur ahead of Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's rumoured wedding

Speculations on the VicKat wedding guestlist seem to be clearing up as more people from the film fraternity are being spotted at the Jaipur Airport to attend the rumoured wedding festivities of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at Six Senses Fort Barwara.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 07-12-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 13:25 IST
'Dhoom 3' director, Sunny Kaushal's friends reach Jaipur ahead of Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's rumoured wedding
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Speculations on the VicKat wedding guestlist seem to be clearing up as more people from the film fraternity are being spotted at the Jaipur Airport to attend the rumoured wedding festivities of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at Six Senses Fort Barwara. 'Dhoom 3' director Vijay Krishna Acharya was seen at the Jaipur airport on Tuesday, dressed in a black T-shirt, paired with a white zipper and a white hat.

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' actor Sharvari was also spotted at the airport on Tuesday. For her airport look, she wore a white crop top with comfy black bottoms. Sharvari is rumoured to be dating Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal. Earlier today, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were also spotted at the Mumbai aiport. The couple had flown to Jaipur to attend the wedding.

Katrina's close friend and filmmaker Kabir Khan with his wife Mini Mathur and daughter Sairah also jetted off to Jaipur to attend the former's wedding festivities. Katrina and Vicky are all set to the tie knot on December 9. A day ago, the two were spotted flying out of Mumbai for their destination wedding. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021