Dave Bautista to star in M Night Shyamalan's 'Knock at the Cabin'

Hollywood star Dave Bautista will headline filmmaker M Night Shyamalans next feature directorial, Knock at the Cabin.Set up at studio Universal Pictures, the film will be released the cinemas on February 3, 2023.According to Deadline, Shyamalan will write and direct the new movie, and also produce with Ashwin Rajan under the filmmakers Blinding Edge Pictures.

Hollywood star Dave Bautista will headline filmmaker M Night Shyamalan's next feature directorial, ''Knock at the Cabin''.

Set up at studio Universal Pictures, the film will be released the cinemas on February 3, 2023.

According to Deadline, Shyamalan will write and direct the new movie, and also produce with Ashwin Rajan under the filmmaker’s Blinding Edge Pictures. The plot details have been kept under wraps.

Also produced by Marc Bienstock and Steven Schneider, ''Knock at the Cabin'' takes forward the partnership between Universal and Shyamalan. Universal worked with him on his last four films -- ''Old'' (2021), ''Glass'' (2019), ''Split'' (2017) and ''The Visit'' (2015).

''Old'', a surreal supernatural drama, released in India in September and featured Gael Garcia Bernal, Rufus Sewell, Thomasin McKenzie, Vicky Krieps and Ken Leung.

The movie has so far earned USD 90 million at the global box office. Bautista most recently featured in blockbuster movies ''Dune'' and Netflix’s ''Army of the Dead''.

He recently wrapped production on ''Knives Out 2'' and is currently shooting ''Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3''. PTI RB RB RB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

