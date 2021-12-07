I want to stretch myself and culture through my work, says actor Riz Ahmed

An artiste's role is to paint the real picture of the current times, believes Riz Ahmed as he says that his endeavour as an actor is to help stretch culture and present new stories.

The British-Pakistani actor, who has done movies such as ''The Reluctant Fundamentalist'', ''Nightcrawler'', ''Rogue One'', ''Venom'', ''The Sister Brothers'' and ''The Sound of Metal'', is known for taking a stand on a number of contentious issues like Islamophobia and racism.

Asked about the role of an artiste in his art as well as outside of his work, Ahmed quoted late American singer-songwriter Nina Simone to make his point.

''I watched that Questlove documentary 'Summer of Soul'. And there was an interesting quote by Nina Simone, who said something like this, 'I think the job of the artist is to reflect the times.' And how can you not reflect the times? ''I think it's different for different people. For me, personally, I always just come back to this idea of how do I stretch myself and how do I help to stretch culture. And usually those two things coincide. If you're taking yourself out of your comfort zone, you'll probably take the audience out of their comfort zone as well. Just try and always just go a step further,'' Ahmed told PTI in a Zoom interview from Los Angeles.

The 39-year-old star currently features in sci-fi drama ''Encounter'', a film that he said aptly captures the anxiety and paranoia of the world that is still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.

''This movie is just another step towards growing and trying out new things and trying to push myself a little bit further and hopefully in the process kind of push audiences as well to see stories from a fresh perspective.

''I don't think you necessarily see a lot of movies with a brown family like this at the heart of the movie,'' he said.

Ahmed's impressive body of work also includes television. He earned an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his starring role as Nasir ''Naz'' Khan in HBO's ''The Night Of''. He was nominated for the best actor at Oscars for his role of a heavy metal artiste who starts going deaf in ''Sound of Metal''.

Throughout his journey in cinema, Ahmed said his attempt has been to stay out of the box and slightly off balance. ''I don't know where people might box me in or don't box me in. I guess I'm just trying to not box myself in. I think the most important thing to me is to push myself out of my comfort zone. ''That's the main thing for me, to just continually try and do things that make me feel a little bit like I'm off balance. I think when you're off balance, that's when more interesting things can happen. You can surprise yourself, maybe.'' ''Encounter'', directed by Michael Pearce, marks many firsts for the actor. He stars as Malik Khan, a decorated Marine who goes on a rescue mission to save his two young sons from a mysterious threat.

''I wasn't used to playing characters like this. I hadn't played an army veteran. There is a kind of call of action in it. I'd never played a father before. I had a lot of elements that took me out of my comfort zone.'' There are a lot of thematic similarities between ''Encounter'' and the real world, courtesy the pandemic. Ahmed and the film's team shot the movie in October 2020 when the pandemic had slowed down but they still had to take ample precautions.

Ahmed said the audiences will definitely relate to Malik's journey as his state of mind is quite similar to theirs.

''I think we were all in quite a strange place at that point in the pandemic, I think it was still the first year of it. It was a scary and isolating world. It was uncertain and in a strange way, it really fed into the character of Malik.

''It really made that role feel more relevant. It made it more relatable to me. And I think audiences. I think my state of mind and a lot of people's state of mind was similar to Malik's. How do I protect my family in an uncertain world? How do I protect the ones I love from infection?'' Asked about his Oscar nomination ''Sound of Metal'' and whether it has brought any change in him, Ahmed said now more people seem to be aware of his work, though there hasn't been any ''dramatic change''. ''I don't know if things change in any kind of dramatic, lightning bolt kind of way. I think probably one change is that more people are aware of some of your work, which can be nice. ''But for me, it's just about continuing on and trying to pick roles that excite me, pick roles that push me. Just trying to do the work I love and do the best I can,'' he added.

''Encounter'' also stars Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer, Lucian-River Chauhan and Aditya Geddada. The movie will start streaming on Prime Video from December 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)