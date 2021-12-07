Left Menu

Sylvester Stallone sets mob drama series 'Kansas City' at Paramount Plus

Veteran Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone is set to enter the television arena as the veteran Hollywood star is in negotiations to feature in mob drama Kansas City.Set up at American streaming service Paramount Plus, the show comes from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and Boardwalk Empire veteran Terence Winter, according to The Hollywood Reporter.Stallone will star as a New York mobster whos forced to relocate to present-day Kansas City, Missouri, and is faced with the task of re-establishing his Italian Mafia family in the Midwestern city.

Veteran Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone is set to enter the television arena as the veteran Hollywood star is in negotiations to feature in mob drama ''Kansas City''.

Set up at American streaming service Paramount Plus, the show comes from ''Yellowstone'' creator Taylor Sheridan and ''Boardwalk Empire'' veteran Terence Winter, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Stallone will star as a New York mobster who's forced to relocate to present-day Kansas City, Missouri, and is faced with the task of re-establishing his Italian Mafia family in the Midwestern city. Sal encounters several surprising and unconventional characters as he forges a path to power.

The part will mark the first regular series role for Stallone in his 50-plus-year career.

''Kansas City'' will be produced by 101 Studios, the banner behind Sheridan’s ''Yellowstone'' and ''Mayor of Kingstown'' as well as the forthcoming ''Yellowstone'' spinoff ''Y: 1883''.

Sheridan, Winter and Stallone will executive produce alongside David C Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari of 101 Studios. Winter will serve as showrunner.

