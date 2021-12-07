Left Menu

Sara Ali Khan turns emotional as her debut film 'Kedarnath' completes 3 years

It's a special day for actor Sara Ali Khan as her first film 'Kedarnath' has completed three years since its release.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-12-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 16:24 IST
Taking to Instagram, she penned a heartfelt post.

"3 years ago my biggest dream came true. I became an actor, and my first, and most special film released. I don't know if I'll ever be able to explain how much Kedarnath means to me- the place, the film, the memories, all of it," she wrote. The film's third anniversary has also made Sara emotional as it brought back her memories with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who had essayed the role of her love interest.

"But today I'm really missing my Mansoor. It's only because of Sushant's unwavering support, selfless help, constant guidance and compassionate advice that Mukku was able to reach your hearts.From Kedarnath to Andromeda. Miss you forever Sushant," she added. Sara also thanked director Abhishek Kapoor for giving her the opportunity to act in 'Kedarnath'.

"Thank you @gattukapoor for trusting me with your vision @ronnie.screwvala @rsvpmovies for believing in me and @kanika.d for creating a character and world that I will always be proud of," she concluded. Meanwhile, Sara is busy promoting her new film 'Atrangi Re'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

