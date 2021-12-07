Left Menu

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's wedding: Picture of welcome note for guests goes viral

The wedding festivities of celebrity couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have begun in Rajasthan.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 07-12-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 16:26 IST
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"You are finally here! We hope you enjoy the road trip from Jaipur to Ranthambore. Please enjoy the refreshments that we have put together, while your journey through scenic villages and roads.Sit back, relax and brace yourselves for a fun-filled, exciting adventure," the note read. In the note, the wedding organisers have requested the invitees not to post any pictures related to the festivities on social media.

"Sit back, relax and brace yourselves for a fun-filled, exciting adventure! We request you to please leave your mobile phones in your respective rooms and refrain from posting pictures or using social media for any of the ceremonies and events. We can't wait to see you! Regards, Shaadi Squad," the note further read. Vicky and Katrina will tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara on December 9. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

